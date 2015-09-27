Goa, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2015 --Abhinam Yoga School in Goa announces the schedule of its popular five day intensive yoga retreat for beginners. The 5 day program starts from 19th October, 2015 from every Monday to Friday. The main purpose of this workshop is to get people well acquainted with the Ashtanga Vinyasa Primary Series Yoga along with the Iyengar techniques with correct alignment practices using props.



Abhinam Yoga School has a very strict policy of enrolling only experienced Ashtanga students for its teacher training courses. However, they accept interested students without having the necessary experience or the ones who are beginning their yoga journey, to give them the opportunity of learning more about Ashtanga yoga and delving deeper into their personal practice. This intense workshop of practicing Yoga in Goa, is also designed for people who have been practicing yoga for some time who might be also be interested in taking the 200 hr yoga teacher training program.



The students are required to follow the six hours a day schedule that starts from seven in the morning for Pranayama and meditation. This is to be followed by Ashtanga Vinyasa Primary Series Class from eight to ten in the morning. The breakfast is at ten to eleven in the morning while private alignment and adjustment class for theory and practice is at eleven-thirty to one in the afternoon. From one to five in the afternoon, students can have lunch, work on their assignments and rest before five to seven Iyengar Style Hatha Yoga Class. And, the dinner time starts from seven to eight in the evening.



The course syllabus of the workshop consists of the learning of the Ashtanga Vinyasa Primary Series with lyengar Yoga alignment techniques and methods. The focus is more on learning the key alignment points, correct asana practice using props, pranayama and breathing techniques, relaxation techniques, meditation styles, body awareness and more. Various asanas are explored and learned out throughout the course including inversions, lateral extensions, forward extensions, sitting poses, backward extensions, Ujjayi pranayama, restorative asanas, sun salutations, abdominal asanas and more.



About Abhinam Yoga School

Abhinam Yoga School in Patnem, offers single occupancy accommodation with attached bathroom and toilet. The retreat workshop also includes 3 times simple vegetarian meals. Students enrolling in the workshop will be receiving a certificate of completion of thirty-hour course. Apart from organizing 5 day retreats, Abhinam School also offers Drop in classes and Yoga Alliance certified Teacher Training Yoga Courses In Patnem.