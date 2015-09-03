Goa, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2015 --Students from far and wide have come for this certified yoga TTC sessions in Dharamsala. Given the quality of training and widespread popularity, it had been booked to capacity. Students had opted for either 200 hours Ashtanga Yoga TTC Course or 300 hours which are spread out for over a month. In all 15 students from different countries have participated. Some applicants had to be rejected on grounds of inadequate yoga practice or health issues. Abhinam Yoga School had recently started the practice of interviewing all the applicants before confirming their registration. This is being done essentially to maintain the quality of students who come for training and to ensure they have enough yoga experience and are healthy to cope with this intensive course.



The 200 hours Teacher Training course spans for 4 weeks while the 300 hours course is for 5 weeks. Essentially a fusion of the Ashtanga Vinyasa Flow and the BKS Iyengar therapeutic system, this certification gives applicants a well rounded and comprehensive expertise to teach this ancient art. It is a combination of practical training and theoretical sessions that empowers students to understand and learn the importance of various asanas and how to teach them flawlessly.



In the unique Ashtanga Vinyasa Flow, the practitioner is holding the asana or pose for 5 breaths. According to medical research, any stretch beyond 30 seconds hold no value. This is very well represented by the way "yogabhyas" is recommended in the ancient scriptures, where the yogis limit every asana to 5-10 breaths which is roughly of the same duration.



It also comprises of restorative yoga that helps them to combat any kind of injury they might have sustained during the course of the yoga practice. The guidance and the experience of the certified yoga trainers surely make a difference and improves the overall quality of the training imparted.



It would not be wrong to say that the location does impact the quality of training significantly. Well ensconced amidst the breathtaking Himalayas and the verdant beauty of the region, Dharamkot is a literal heaven on earth for aspirants. A peaceful and quiet Dharamkot village overlooks the busy Dharamshala valley and the snow tipped mountains, the sprightly flora and fauna of the regions help applicants to instantly connect with their inner self and seek to bring in that crucial balance between the external and internal being for the ultimate experience. After completing this TTC in Dharamsala, Abhinam Yoga School will start its season of Yoga in Goa from October 2015 until April 2016.