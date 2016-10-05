Morjim, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2016 --Abhinam Yoga School in India has announced its dates for Yoga Alliance accredited 300 hours yoga teacher training in Goa for the year 2016-17. This globally accredited course aims to spread the traditional quality of yoga. With the aim of fulfilling the yoga dream of many yoga participants, Abhinam school with its yoga teacher training courses in Goa has designed a comprehensive and broad-based yoga course module to bring forth the understanding of the whole subject of yoga that can empower students to take forward a full-fledged career in this field after successful completion.



Eligibility for enrolling yourself is quite straightforward. It is pertinent that the applicants must have successfully completed the 200-hour teacher training course or its equivalent from a Yoga Alliance recognized school. This 300 hours teacher training course is based on a multi-pronged approach. It targets to enrich your deeper understanding of yoga and at the same time enrich your experience as a potential yoga teacher, so that one should be able to pass on the rich and ancient authentic yogic knowledge to their students.



This course is structured in such a way that it enables:



- Functional understanding of Sanskrit, asana vocabulary and adjustment techniques

- Refresh your knowledge of anatomy and philosophy

- Deepen your own personal asana practice

- The hands-on adjustment techniques further enrich your teaching skills

- Enhance your credibility and increase your visibility



The course is also conceptualized to widen the scope of your asana practice. It would include classes that empowers students to learn how to teach yoga in a safe and supportive manner.



Students would also get to develop the understanding and techniques of:



- Ashtanga yoga with intermediate and advanced postures

- Principles of sequencing a class and going ahead with a theme

- Conducting a well-planned LED class with alacrity



The entire yoga training is conducted by Abhinam team in safe and peaceful environment at their yoga school in Goa. It is not just well connected and amidst the hub of action in Goa but also one of the most recommended peaceful destinations that allows one to truly grasp the inner power and strength of a yogic way of life. The naturally beautiful surroundings and Gurukul method of teaching of the training modules help you unravel the deeper aspects of yoga in a comprehensive way.



About Yoga Teacher Training in Goa

Overall, this 300 hour yoga teacher training in Goa is the perfect gateway for practitioners who want to go deeper in the world of yoga. There are many cases in which the participants wishes to pursue their 500 hour training. In such cases, participants can also choose to participate in 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training Course followed by the 300 hours course. Once they have successfully completed both the courses, they can register for 500 hours certification. So why wait, all one has to do is to log on to the website and choose the most convenient dates for their courses.