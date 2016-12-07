Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2016 --Abhinam Yoga Center in India is pleased to announce the dates of the 2017 season of 200 hours yoga teacher training courses in Dharamsala, which will commence from 4th April'17. Abhinam Yoga, one of the most popular Ashtanga yoga school in India, is seeped in the rich traditions of correct alignment as envisaged by BKS Iyengar. The courses are priced at a very affordable price of $1600 which includes the food and accommodation of the students. All the courses are accredited by Yoga Alliance, UK and US.



The yoga teacher training in Dharamsala includes both practical and theoretical lessons laced with adequate opportunity for meditation, pranayama and yoga philosophy. Students get a complete deep study of the whole subject of yoga with strong focus on the Ashtanga Primary Series and the science behind the correct alignment of various yogic postures. They also get exposure to the traditional philosophy related to Yoga.



Before the students begin teaching, their day starts with morning pranayama and kriya classes, which introduce the participants to the various breathing techniques. The day also includes morning and evening led asana practice classes. The teaching methodology classes are in the afternoons where students learn ways to teach the class on their own and the key ethics that they must follow. The day is usually finished with meditation or a mantra chanting session. Apart from the classes, the students also get 3 vegetarian meals a day. Abhinam Yoga School also strives to create a non-competitive and intensely supportive environment to take forward this ancient science of wellness in the modern perspective.



Located in Dharamsala, the Yoga school is practically amidst the clouds in the backdrop of the mighty Dhauladhar range. A place that not just provides yoga aspirants with a yoga practice center, it is the ultimate destination to lose oneself completely and unleash a journey of self-awakening. Dharamsala, which is located nearly 2500 meter above the sea, is the perfect gateway to initiate a dialogue with one's inner self and grasp the basic fundamentals of Yoga. It is also very conveniently located in terms of transportation and networking facilities with rest of the world.



The Mighty Himalayas and their serene majestic charm is perhaps an experience of a lifetime and needless to mention, it has a significant impact on the overall fruition of the yogic training. The cosmopolitan culture is an additional positive for students practicing yoga in Dharamsala. For those looking to find inspiration to probe into the deeper realms of yoga understanding, there can't be a better choice than Dharamsala.