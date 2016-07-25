Abhinam School Opens Their Second Yoga Teacher Training and Retreat Center at Morjim in North Goa

Morjim, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2016 --Abhinam Yoga Center is delighted to announce the opening of its second teacher training and retreat center in North Goa within the premises of the erstwhile Mayurra Hotel located at Morjim in North Goa. Located in Pernem at the northern side of Chopdem river, Morjim is endowed with a blossoming green environment and extraordinary wildlife in the form of Olive Ridley turtles. Known popularly as the Turtle beach, it serves as the hatching and nesting site of this endangered species of animal, making the sight an unforgettable experience. Due to shallow depth of the beach, kite surfing is popular sport here. Located upon a hill, across the Chopdem river, Chapora fort is visible from Morjim.



Positioned away from the hustle bustle of Goa's commercial beaches, this yoga center in Goa offers the perfect escape gateway to a peaceful yoga retreat. The center is also suited to those who want an experience of Goan beach life as it is 5 minutes walk away from Morjim Beach and close to more happening beaches like Arambol and Ashwem. The classes at the Abhinam center are all led by Yoga Alliance Certified teachers with considerable experience in practicing and teaching various styles of yoga.



The center boasts of a rooftop yoga shala providing majestic views of the silvery sands washed by the azure waters of the Arabian Sea. The picturesque views of the sunrise and sunset make it the perfect location for yogis to learn and practice yoga while harmonizing with the beauty of nature. The Abhinam center at Morjim hosts private air-conditioned rooms with attached bathrooms and round-the-clock attendant service ensuring cleanliness and hygiene. A warm and welcoming staff is present to assist you in all possible ways.



About Abhinam Yoga Center

With its motive to inculcate a true yogic lifestyle among all of their students, Abhinam center has also built its reputation as a center of excellence by organizing one of the most best Yoga teacher training in India. These programs of Ashtanga yoga in Goa conducted at the center have inbuilt flexibility to match the needs of all levels of yogis, from beginners to seasoned participants. Hence, everyone is invited to can come and join yoga to delve into a truly life-transforming experience.



For any queries regarding the course structure, content, fees payment or application process, one can visit their website.