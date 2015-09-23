Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2015 --After training the students for more than 200 hours of intense Ashtanga Yoga TTC in Dharamsala, Abhinam Yoga Center celebrated the graduation of students of the August 2015 batch. Most of the students were practitioners who were passionate about not only practicing yoga but had keen interest in understanding it as a whole subject.



The graduates had to follow an intense daily schedule over four weeks to successfully complete their TTC course. This included from practicing Pranayama or Massage from seven to eight in the morning. Then from eight to ten, they practiced Ashtanga Vinyasa Primary Series Class followed by one hour break for breakfast. Between breakfast and lunch, they had theory classes of physiology, anatomy, yoga philosophy or marketing. After lunch, there would be practical training on teaching methodology where they would learn adjustment and alignment followed by free flow led class and finally would end the day with practicing and teaching meditation or mantra chanting.



The graduates of this 200hr Ashtanga teacher training course (TTC) now have the additional knowledge and understanding than other yoga enthusiasts as apart from yoga asanas they have been taught pranayama, yoga philosophy and anatomy lessons.



The TTC course had prime focus on teaching students with strong theoretical and technical experience of using props while practicing yoga with correct alignment. This enables them to practice and teach Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga Primary Series with right alignment and share this knowledge with their students and friends. As future teachers, they have been prepared to teach injury free yoga classes in their areas that meet the highest standards. They also had to go through various modules like training, techniques and practice, teaching methodology, physiology, anatomy and practicum.



Some of the graduates of the course plan to start sharing the practice and experience from the training as soon as they go back home. Because of the many benefits they gained from it, most of the students promised to share the word amongst their friends and peers to enroll in the courses offered by Abhinam Yoga Center in Dharamkot.