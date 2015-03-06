Canacona, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2015 --Abhinam Yoga Center was founded by Namito, a lifelong disciple of Yogi BKS Iyengar, the renowned master of yoga. He says, "The Ashtanga Vinyasa Flow taught at Abhinam Yoga Center in Goa is primarily based on Iyengars alignment principles. The foundation of this TTC is a combination of the principles of the ancient yoga sutras with a wide range of alignment techniques including the use of props devised by BKS Iyengar." Namito has condensed his years of extensive experience and knowledge to offer participants the opportunity to integrate these within the 200 hour Yoga TTC .



Who can participate?



The flexibility of criterion is a big benefit for joining this yoga ttc in Goa. All one needs is the firm will to commit oneself to yoga and the receptivity to absorb and integrate the teachings. Thus, anybody who shares the enthusiasm and passion for yoga, and wants to undertake an in-depth study of the variety of yoga asanas and pranayamas can devote the time and join this course.



An additional advantage would be a prior 3-months practice of the primary series of Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga, but this is by no means mandatory.



Course Structure



The course is based on the three cornerstones of 'AshtangaVinyasaYoga'; passion, devotion and willingness to commit to the cause of yoga.



Below is a brief outline of the modules that the 200-hour training course is divided into.



Key Goals



-Mastering the primary series of 'AshtangaVinyasa Yoga'



-Theoretical and practical understanding and regular practice of the various mantras, breathing techniques (pranayamas) and meditation techniques



-Developing better coordination of physical, mental and spiritual aspects. Through aligning the body correctly, meditations and breathing techniques.



Training Techniques



-Integrating the use of specialised props to maximise the effects of certain asanas.



-Improving the body's flexibility through progressive and continuous asana postures. the coordination of movements



-The selection of specific asanas aimed to address ailments, for example diabetes, thyroid problems and arthritis.



-Development of teaching and business skills for those desiring to share yoga as a career.



Lifestyle guidance/advice/recommendations



Participants also use their time at the centre to learn about lifestyle changes to optimise their yogic experience and to integrate beneficial practices in their lives for overall health and wellbeing.



-During the course the principles of vegetarianism are taught and practiced

-Hatha and therapeutic yoga techniques

-Meditations from the text of Vigyan Bhairav Tantra



Additional details and how to apply



All course students are offered bungalow huts on the beach and are also provided with 3 meals per day in the restaurant, conductive to the practice of yoga included within the course fee.



About Abhinam Yoga

At Abhinam Yoga, our team of teachers consists of individuals who have been practicing yoga and meditation for many years. They are all trained in different styles of yoga, traditions and schools.



Further details of the course and the application process are easily available on the centre's website. Log on to our website for more information and early discount rates