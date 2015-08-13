Goa, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2015 --For all yoga practitioners who aspire to become teachers or want to improve their practice, this news is surely going to cheer them up. Conducted under the able guidance of Namito, The Course Director of Abhinam Yoga Center in Patnem, Goa, the courses are designed to create a foundation in Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga Practice and involves in-depth study and understanding of the various postures and 'asanas' with correct alignment with the use of props.



Yoga Teacher Training Course Details

Registration for the 200-hour, 300-hour and the 500-hour Yoga TTC in Goa is open now. The 200 hour TTC in Goa:



- Starts in October 2015 till March 2016

- Fees is 1600 euro

- Early bird discount of 100 Euros is available on registering before 2 months



So hurry up and apply before offer closes. If one has completed 200-hour teacher training program, then one can also apply for the 300-hour TTC program



- There are 2 courses, in January, 2016 & March 2016

- The fees for this course is 2000 euro

- One Can avail 100 euro early bird discount on this course as well



Those applying must, however, remember that this course fee



- Does not include Yoga Alliance Certification

- It is non-refundable payment



Course Structure

The Teachers Training Courses offered by Abhinam Yoga School are designed in a way that it incorporates the Ashtanga Vinyasa Flow yoga with the therapeutic yoga approach as professed by yoga guru BKS Iyengar. Students are exposed to a 3-fold yogic experience comprising of



- Practical Training

- Yoga Methodology

- How To Teach Yoga



This enables them to get a comprehensive understanding and unique experience which further boosts their teaching skills going forward. Students expand the understanding of their own body, the various formations, grapple with the physical limitations and the physiological differences between the different groups who join the training.



In short, we can say Abhinam Yoga has the following main focus points for the TTC :



- Restorative Yoga: Performed to overcome fatigue

- Yoga asanas comprising of sitting, standing and twisting asanas along with sun salutations

- Iyengar Alignment ensures injury free practice

- Ashtanga Yoga provide stamina and energy

- Vinyasa flow to facilitate greater energy



Course Certification

These Yoga courses in Goa concludes with a certification of Yoga Alliance UK or US, a certification respected globally. This makes students eligible to be Registered Yoga Teachers by Yoga Alliance UK or US.