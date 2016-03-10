Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2016 --Abhinam Yoga Center has announced the starting dates of their classes and workshops in Dharamsala. Beginning on the 2nd of May until the 30th of July, 2016, this yoga center in North India will conduct two drop-in classes per day – one in the morning from 8.00am - 10.00am and one in the evening, between 5.00pm - 7.00pm. Before enrolling in the classes, interested participants are also invited to visit the centre, meet the teachers and the staff so that they can learn more about the school, its approach and process of participating in these drop-in classes.



Abhinam Yoga Center will also be offering 5-day beginners yoga workshops in Dharamkot. These workshops are also suitable for individuals who are interested in taking their practice further or want to dive a little deeper than simply participating in the drop in classes. The 5-day workshops will start every week from Monday to Friday from the 2nd May, until the 29th July, 2016.



The centre also offers a flexible schedule for all who wish to attend the workshops, offering individuals the opportunity to learn more about Ashtanga Yoga with adjustments and alignments based on Iyengar's principles in specialized classes. It helps students with more in-depth knowledge about asanas and breath-work within the Ashtanga Vinysasa Series, as well as in Hatha-based and Restorative classes.



In these classes and workshops, professional yoga instructors of Abhinam school will also share their years of experience and knowledge about therapeutic techniques and the use of different props for the improved practices of all students, helping those with various health conditions or ailments practice safely and injury-free.



About Abhinam Yoga Center

Abhinam Yoga School's location is in Dharamkot, Dharamsala in Himalayas. Sitting in the shadows of the Dhauladhar ranges of Himalayas, the beautiful mountains frame a most breathtaking, pristine backdrop for a city where one cannot help but completely immerse themselves in their practice and learning their sense of 'self'. The School also offers Ashtanga Yoga teacher training courses in Dharamsala which are accredited by Yoga Alliance US and UK.