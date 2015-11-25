Abhinam Yoga Goa Center Successfully Completes Ashtanga Yoga TTC in Patnem

Goa, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2015 --Abhinam Yoga School successfully completed Goa 2015 season's first 200 hours Ashtanga Vinyasa Teacher Training Course in Patnem, Goa on 14th November, 2015. Students from different countries around the world took a giant leap in their yoga journey by joining this program which started from 19th October. Providing the students with practical training, methodology and experience, this yoga course in Goa helped students to deepen their own practice, individuality and the skillful expression in teaching others as well.



Abhinam Yoga cultivates a holistic teaching approach combining the essence of Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga with Iyengar alignment principles with the goal of practicing injury free yoga. Every morning, students started their day with morning pranayama class followed by the Ashtanga vinyasa flow class. The subject of classes in the middle of the day changed every week; going from yoga philosophy, through anatomy up to Ayurveda. The students also had marketing classes where they were taught how to do online and offline marketing for their future yoga centers. The afternoon program mainly comprised of teaching methodology where students learnt all postures in detail not only to enhance their own practice but most importantly to help their future students how to get in and out of poses and be correctly aligned in each and every pose. During the afternoon yoga classes, students get introduced to other yoga styles, i.e. yin yoga, hatha yoga or restorative yoga. The day finally concluded with an evening meditation or mantra chanting. During the last week, the students actively participated in teaching as well as adjusting others during the classes.



One of the students reviewed, "Being the integrated and holistic development of physical, mental and spiritual aspects, yoga has now become an essential part of my life that gives me one inner peace and personal well-being." She further added, "Abhinam Yoga Center offers the best quality Yoga Teacher Training. I am so happy and confident about my practice after the completion of my TTC in Goa under the guidance of Namito." Another student from Czech Republic shared her 200 hours Yoga TTC experience by saying, "I feel so very happy to be here and I enjoyed the Teacher Training Course so much. It has definitely exceeded my expectations."



About The 200 hours Yoga Teacher Training Certification Course

The 200 hours Yoga Teacher Training Certification Course Programs by Abhinam Yoga Center in Patnem are recognized worldwide as they follow their syllabus designed for Yoga Instructor Training by Yoga Alliance UK and US. Hence, after successfully completing the course, the students are awarded with RYT (Registered Yoga Teacher) certificates, which confirm that they have successfully completed 200 hours Ashtanga Yoga Teacher Training program approved by Yoga Alliance.