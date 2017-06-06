Abhinam Yoga Opens a New Center in Dharamsala for Multi Style Yoga Teacher Training in India

Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2017 --Due to the ever growing popularity of teacher training courses as well as quest for better infrastructure, Abhinam Yoga School in India finalizes a new center for organizing its Multi-style yoga teacher training courses in Dharamsala. This new venue, Hotel Blue heaven, is located in the beautiful and peaceful area of Dharamkot in Dharamsala.



In recent years, Multi-style training has gained popularity amongst many yoga practitioners who are looking to gain experience and explore different styles of yoga. This yoga teacher training in Dharamsala combines both the active and the passive elements of yogic practices comprehensively. In other words, it strives to merge the concept of wellness with that of spiritual awareness where the core purpose is to bring awareness with the help of physical activity and deep relaxation of the body.



Abhinam School, one of the premier yoga School in India, designed the course curriculum to suit the needs of students of all levels and to familiarize students with multiple styles of yoga like Hatha, Ashtanga, Iyengar etc. The course offers unique training modules that give students deep insights about their physical practice and yoga philosophy. The course also includes teaching and practicing Pranayama, Kriyas, Mantra Chantings, Yoga Nidra and different meditation techniques to support the practice. The Teaching Methodology classes for the core module of the course, where key alignment points of asanas are discussed in detail. Students are regularly taught correct adjustment techniques and asked to practice on each other. The course also includes practicums where students get enough opportunities to practice assisting and teaching.



On successful completion of this training, the students will get a certification of completion from the School that makes them eligible to register with the Yoga Alliance, which is recognised worldwide. Surrounded by the mesmerizing Himalayan forests, the school in Dharamkot is in close proximity to Dalai Lama's temple. The new facility has 20 private double bedrooms with attached toilets, an exquisite indoor shala complemented with a stunning view of the Himalayas. During the course, only vegetarian satvic yogic meals are offered which support the practice of the students. The school can also arrange food for students with dietary restrictions. During the weekends, the students can choose to explore the Dharamsala area, go on adventure trails, tea garden or visit Tibetan Temples.



Abhinam Yoga School also organizes Ashtanga Yoga teacher training in India from from October to May in Goa. Interested candidates can check the Abhinam Yoga website for more details.