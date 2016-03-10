Abhinam Yoga School Announces Ashtanga Yoga Teacher Training Courses Dates in Goa

Canacona, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2016 --Abhinam Yoga School announced their schedule for 200 and 300 hour Yoga Teacher Training Courses (TTC) at their Goa location for the 2016/17 season. The teacher training courses offered by Abhinam school specialize in Ashtanga Vinyasa with a key focus on correct alignment. The 200 hour courses are taught over 4 weeks while the 300 hour courses spans over 5 weeks.



In these courses, the participants will cover important aspects and techniques of Yoga: Pranayama (breath control), Kriya (energy cleansing), Mantras, and meditation. Hindu philosophy and modern anatomy classes are also taught as an important part of all their TTCs to give the students a deeper awareness of their physiology. Abhinam's teachers are all certified by Yoga Alliance and have years of experience and practice in yoga.



The 200 hr yoga teacher training courses in Goa covers the Ashtanga Vinyasa Primary Asana Series and is taught with all the correct variations using props. Students are also taught how to correct adjustments of fellow students so as to fully prepare them for teaching their classes. In the 300 hour course students move on to the Intermediate Series of Asanas, as well as more in-depth alignment. To apply for the 300 hour Ashtanga teacher training courses, students should have already completed a 200 hour TTC from a Yoga Alliance certified school.The students are motivated to start lead their own classes and get feedback from the school's teachers and the group, which helps in their development as a teacher. After completing the required hours in Abhinam's courses, students are trained enough to teach their own classes.



The food provided is all organic, and vegetarian. Abhinam insists that all students keep to a strict vegetarian diet throughout their yoga training. Students are given private rooms with an attached bathroom, a western style flushing toilet. All the rooms are within walking distance of the school and one can also get push-bikes to commute. Wifi is available at the school, as well as in many of the restaurants in the area. There are also internet cafes in the area where a stronger internet connection can be found for a small charge.



About Abhinam Yoga School

Abhinam Yoga School in India envisions not only to develop successful yoga professionals but also to spread peace and harmony in the world through a holistic lifestyle of yoga that addresses body, mind and the innermost being.



