Abhinam Yoga School Announces Dates for 300 and 500 Hours Yoga Teacher Trainings in India

Morjim, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2017 --Abhinam Yoga School announces the dates for its 300 and 500 hours advanced yoga Teachers Training course in India for the 2017-18 season. These yoga training courses are organized under the direct guidance of the highly experienced team of Abhinam Yoga School, with decades of experience behind them. The courses aim to not only deepen the understanding of the Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga practice but also take students further in their teaching journey.



The 300 hours Yoga Teacher Training in India is the next step for students who have completed their 200 hours Teachers Training Course. The course structure is rather intensive in nature and provides a rather progressive approach towards yoga. This course is even suited for students who have completed their 200 hours course in a different yoga style. However, it is necessary that they should have completed their course from a Yoga Alliance accredited School. However, 500 hours is a longer duration course, which includes participating in 200 hours TTC course followed by 300 hours course. It is suitable for participants who do not have any previous certification and are looking to dive deeper into the world of yoga.



The yoga teacher training courses in India offered by Abhinam Yoga School aim to provide students with a comprehensive yogic understanding and the depth to take up the role of a teacher efficiently. This knowledge prepares students to take up the challenges of teaching yoga as a career. The courses focus on deepening the Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga practice in a significantly detailed manner. It also includes practicing many different styles apart from Ashtanga Vinyasa just to introduce a glimpse of other styles. The courses also emphasize on not only improving the asana practice with correct alignment but also the spiritual side through meditation and mantra chantings. It provides them with the comprehensive theoretical and practical study on subjects like anatomy, physiology, and yoga philosophy. The students also given hands on adjustment as well as teaching experience to expose them of the challenges that it brings forth. This experience helps the students to become more confident yoga instructor and develop their unique style and ability.



The courses are recognized by the Yoga Alliance, UK and USA. Students pursuing this course receive the certificate on successful completion of this course. This will allow them to be capable of teaching yoga anywhere in the world. For students who are interested in joining 300 hrs or 500 hours teachers training in India, log on to the Abhinam Yoga center webpage for all details.