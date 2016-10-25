Abhinam Yoga School in India Announces Iyengar Ashtanga Yoga Workshops in Goa

Morjim, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2016 --Abhinam Yoga School in India announces the start of the 2016-17 season dates for Ashtanga and Iyengar Yoga workshops in Goa. These programs of yoga in Goa are a great way to delve deeper into a more fulfilling world of yoga. It is suitable for practitioners, who do not have the time and resources to invest in a comprehensive and longer yoga training sessions. This 5-day workshop has been designed to fulfill the needs and requirements of yogis and yoginis of all ages and levels of learning.



Given the widespread popularity and demand for Ashtanga Yoga, this workshop provides a wonderful platform for those who want to explore it. The basic purpose of this ashtanga yoga workshops in Goa is to introduce a yogic way of life, where yoga students can embrace health and conscious awakening of the inner self. Whether the participants are looking for learning yoga asanas with correct alignment, gaining yogic expertise as a mode of self-rejuvenation or as a pre-teacher training course, this workshop seeks to provide adequate exposure and understanding to all.It helps individuals attain the right mix of self-rejuvenation and revival of inner peace.



The quality of training at Abhinam School is at par to any global renowned yoga schools. Additionally, the workshop seeks to include several elements of practical training along with an in depth theory session for a stronger grasp and deeper understanding of the basics of yoga as per the preliminary Iyengar yoga course book. This not just enables one to practice the asanas with correct alignment using props but also gain a stronger insight about ones body.



Through various courses and workshops, this Iyengar yoga school in India aims to spread that yoga is for everyone whether one is a busy corporate or a wandering hermit. The certified yoga instructors at Abhinam School strive to achieve exactly this at the 5-day workshop. This is what makes the training session rather unique and immensely popular globally.



The overall ambiance and the daily schedule of the workshop are also designed in such a way that allows students to gain a comprehensive yogic experience as well as enjoy the beach life. The fact that this workshop is conducted in a popular and beautiful holiday destination like Goa makes it even more lucrative. This often allows individuals to mix holiday with health and an affordable experience of a refreshing union of wellness and relaxation. One can also start and finish their day with the optional classes of Pranayama and meditation. So, simply log on to the website and join the next workshop which starts from November 2016.