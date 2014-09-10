Ability of Vaginal Tissues to Stretch Is Reduced by Genital Warts; CBCD Reviews Medical Studies

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2014 --“Infected with HPV? We recommend taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Genital warts reduce the flexibility of vaginal tissues. Whether a woman develops those warts in the first place, is a matter of HPV type, and how well her immune system fights the latent virus. “The degree to which HPV manifests pathology depends on viral type, host immune response, and local environmental factors.” (2) If a woman does develop genital warts during pregnancy, “warts on the vaginal wall may reduce the ability of vaginal tissues to stretch during childbirth.” (1) In fact, a number of complications can develop, making childbirth difficult. For example, large warts on the vulva or in the vagina can bleed when stretched. Moreover, “some warts can grow quickly. If they are not treated, they can grow large enough to obstruct the vaginal, urethral or rectal openings. Warts can grow especially fast during pregnancy.” (3) Finally, “a baby born to a mother with genital warts may develop warts in his or her throat. The baby may need surgery to make sure his airway isn’t blocked.” (1) The CBCD therefore recommends that infected women take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral was shown to safely and effectively reduce HPV symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies.



Click to learn more about HPV symptoms



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (4) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (4)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Women should understand that “a visible genital form of HPV infection are genital warts, which are commonly caused by HPV types 6 and 11, and appear on the vulva, cervix, vagina, urethra and anus.” (2)Genital warts can proliferate (grow in number, and in size) during pregnancy due to altered immunity and increased blood supply.



What Treatments are Available that Target HPV?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (4) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



The CBCD therefore recommends that HPV infected women take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR while planning a pregnancy, and stop once they become pregnant. Women may start again once they have given birth.



Learn more about Novirin and HPV and Gene-Eden-VIR and HPV



References:



(1)Mayo Clinic – Diseases and Conditions – Genital Warts – Complications. Last updated January 2, 2014.



(2)Nelson EL1, Stockdale CK. Vulvar and vaginal HPV disease. Obstet Gynecol Clin North Am. 2013 Jun;40(2):359-76.



(3)Hasslefreeclinic.org Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Last updated June 12, 2010.



(4)Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8