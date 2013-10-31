AbleBits Ultimate Suite for Microsoft Excel - A Complete Set of 20+ Smart Tools for Daily Usage

Gomel, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2013 --Add-in Express Ltd. announces the release of AbleBits Ultimate Suite for Microsoft Excel, a complete set of 20+ smart tools which automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks that Excel users usually perform manually.



The Ultimate Suite includes sophisticated tools for professional data management as well as simple one-click utilities. At that, all the add-ins have a unified, clear and easy-to-understand user interface that does not require any learning curve, making it an ideal product both for advanced users and beginners.



Each add-in included in the Ultimate Suite solves one of the most frequent, tedious and error-prone tasks such as merging worksheets, removing full and partial duplicates, consolidating multiple workbooks, generating random numbers, splitting and cleaning data, finding broken links and much more. By combining several tools Excel users can cope with practically any challenge they are facing in a fraction of the time it would take to do manually.



The Ultimate Suite was designed and developed by the company that has been in the Microsoft Office integration industry for over 15 years. All the add-ins were comprehensively tested on various operating systems, terminal servers and corporate environments. Currently these tools are installed on thousands of computers worldwide and they work impeccably on all Microsoft Excel versions from 2003 through 2013 (32-bit and 64-bit).



AbleBits.com now offers the Ultimate Suite as a perpetual license with no annual subscription fees. A fully-functional trial version is available for download at http://www.ablebits.com/



