Abney Associates Executive Richard Hunter to Attend the European Retail Banking Summit 2013 (The Next Revolution in Banking) in November

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2013 --The European Retail Banking Summit plans to assemble more than 150 influential personalities in the retail banking industry, which will include policymakers, regulators, investors and customers. These financial leaders will investigate how European retail banking is closely approaching the boundaries of a radical transformation. In the present economic environment, the main issue that needs to be tackled is this: What do institutions or organizations need to do to adjust in order to survive?



For the first time in two hundred years, retail banking faces its biggest revolution. The Summit aims to help participants and the organizations they represent prepare for this unprecedented development. A combination of regulatory reform and extraordinary political pressure is promoting an exceptional link between governments and key banks, which is expected to considerably change the former European banking structure. And not many can quite tell in what form it will take.



Abney Associates’ participation in this Summit sets another opportunity for its professional and dynamic staff to discover creative solutions which are tailor-made for their clients’ needs. The company has always stood on the principle of embracing the entrepreneurial spirit in dealing with the global economy. As such, they have developed the ability to make venture capital available for exceptional early-stage and start-up ventures. In meeting the challenges of an evolving world-wide retail banking industry, such capability and experience will serve to support and motivate further individuals and organizations in their investment programs.



Director Richard Hunter’s presence in the Summit is expected to highlight and even expand Abney Associates’ continuing drive to provide all the business essentials that not only to promote the kind of growth any business aims for, but also to contribute to the mutual success of investors.



Abney Associates has access to a wide network of business relationships providing the support for a new business and the capability to generate appropriate financial backing as needed. They are the leading providers of appropriate and thorough financial advice and of investment opportunities for their clients. Involving themselves in meaningful interaction among fellow finance experts in Europe and other regions, especially through such summits as this, helps the company expand its capability to help build successful enterprises.