Portage la Prairie, MB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2015 --Mother Earth Tobacco, Canada's first manufacturer and distributor of organically grown ceremonial tobacco, has announced the 10th anniversary of the company's founding. October 18, 2015 will mark the official beginning of the company's second decade in business.



The idea for the company was realized by founders Tannis Bullard and Lise Legal. "Once we began using only pure clean tobacco in our ceremonies, we knew it was our responsibility to offer the same to communities" said co-founder Tannis Bullard. After securing farmland and growth facilities from farmers who had a commitment to adhere to the strict criteria for organically-grown tobacco, the company began operation in October 2005.



"We are proud to use only certified organic tobacco leaves in our production." said Bullard. "All of our products are 100% natural with no additives or preservatives. One of the requirements for organic certification is that the leaves must be grown on land that is free of pesticides and chemicals."



To mark their milestone, Mother Earth Tobacco will be launching a Facebook and social media contest to encourage supporters to spread the word about the environmental benefits of their production methods. Company co-founder Lise Legal says, "This method of farming helps in a number of ways, from reducing green house gas production and personal exposure to toxic chemicals, to improving soil productivity and increasing natural insect beneficials that come as nature's own pest controllers."



The company will also be spreading awareness by enlisting the help of their retailers in Manitoba. Locally-produced bannock, jam and bologna will be placed in the storefront locations of their providers.



Corey "The Coyote" Whitford, was on hand to share time with Tannis and Lise at the Cultural Fest in Winnipeg as part of the 10th Anniversary celebrations. "It's wonderful to celebrate Mother Earth Tobacco's uniqueness and their ongoing success over the past 10 years." said Whitford. "I'm proud to support companies like these that make up an integral part of our Aboriginal business community. "



About Mother Earth Tobacco

Since 2005, Mother Earth Tobacco has been providing ceremonial tobacco that is proudly produced by hand. Today the company is proud to serve customers from Canada, the United States and as far away as Australia.



Visit www.motherearthtobacco.com for more information about the company.