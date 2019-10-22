Above Air, Inc. Offers Advanced Service of AC Repair in Lighthouse Point and Coral Springs Florida

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2019 --Above Air, Inc. provides the people of Florida with extremely effective and economical services related to air-conditioning units. They have been providing air conditioning services in Boca Raton and Coral Springs, Florida for more than 25 years. Over the years, the focus of Above Air, Inc. has been consistently on high quality and customer satisfaction. Since the year of 1993, the Above Air, Inc. has received several awards and accolades that underline the unparalleled level of services they offer to their discerning clients. This company has additionally been the recipient of the Carrier President's Award for five consecutive years. This company is a Factory Authorized Carrier dealer that offers Factory Authorized air conditioning service for Carrier AC repair.



Above Air Inc. is quite famed for offering premium AC repair in Lighthouse Point and Coral Springs, Florida. They offer service of maintenance checks on almost all residential AC units and models. This company helps its customers to make sure that their AC units are properly functioning at all times and also provides them the most effective solutions to optimize the performance of their air conditioner. The services of Above Air Inc. include the aspects of air filter service, Freon check, cleaning of evaporator and condenser coils, draining and sanitizing of units, as well as thermostat check.



In case people suspect that the air-conditioning unit present at their home requires any repairs, Above Air Inc. can send experienced and well-trained technicians at their house. The employ NATE (North American Technician Excellence) Certified technicians belonging to this company could efficiently diagnose any issues with an AC unit, and subsequently estimate their repair charges for just a reasonable diagnostic fee. This fee additionally would be waived in case people agree to the repair costs at the time the technician gives them the determination.



The Above Air, Inc. can be contacted at 954-341-0816 or 561-488-0832.



About The Above Air, Inc.

The Above Air, Inc. offers AC related services to the people of Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Lighthouse Point, Parkland, and their neighboring areas.