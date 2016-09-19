Above All Party Rentals Partners with BizIQ

Lebanon, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2016 --Above All Party Rentals, a full-service party rental company based in New Jersey, announced it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing agency that provides its services to small business owners across North America.



In this new partnership with BizIQ, Above All Party Rentals will bolster its online presence and continue to enhance its customer base throughout the state of New Jersey. BizIQ employs a marketing strategy primarily based on search engine optimization, which helps customers better find companies like Above All Party Rentals when performing local business searches on Google. Additionally, BizIQ developed a brand new website for the party rental service, as well as a new marketing campaign. This campaign includes two blog posts per month, as well as a number of other strategies focused on improving communication between the company and its customers.



The new website for Above All Party Rentals heavily prioritizes timely, informative content related to its services. All of the content on the website is professionally written by trained copywriters. The site also includes a number of ways for potential customers to contact the company to learn more about party rentals in New Jersey.



"Since our founding in 2010, we have assisted hundreds of customers throughout the Lebanon area and beyond with their party rental needs," said Jeff Schweighardt, owner of Above All Party Rentals. "Now with this great new website and enhanced digital marketing campaign, we will have the ability to reach out to more customers than ever before. We can't wait to see the kind of results this will have for our business."



About Above All Party Rentals

Founded in 2010, Above All Party Rentals is a family-owned business providing rentals for tents, tables, linens, bounce houses, lighting, audio, concessions, dunk tanks, tent siding and much more.



For more information, visit http://www.aboveallpartyrentals.com.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.