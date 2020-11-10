Bangkok, Thailand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2020 --Bangkok's first private jeweler run by a fourth-generation family heir has an announcement to make. Thailand's own Above Diamond has launched a website that is the redefinition of diamond wedding rings ordered online. With the insight only experience can fathom, the new go-to resource for GIA certified diamond engagement rings offers something consumers have rarely had access to. The website offers specialized designs, ethical diamonds categorized according to budget, and the ability to customize rings online with an in-store designer's help. Welcome to a new world where diamonds drip with as much quality and custom design as they do humane standards. The best part is, buyers worldwide never have to leave their homes.



With a categorization feature, the website shows more than 20,000 diamonds in a 360-degree format. Website visitors can view each diamond's photos and videos as well as their GIA / HRD / IGI certificates. Complete details are available as every diamond is selected from some of the world's largest diamond mines such as De Beers, Rio Tinto and Alrosa.



Wit Sudjaiampun, the CEO of Above Diamond, said, "I can spot an excellent diamond because my great-grandfather taught me to look primarily for the fire, the clarity, and the cut. Often consumers don't realize they're settling for diamonds that are plentiful and ordinary because the competition has forced jewelers to cut corners, and diamond quality is diluted. At Above Diamond, we look for the depth behind the jewel. We have beautiful diamonds for you that you'll be proud to give to the next generation."



The Above Diamond website offers four diamond collections. These collections include the Above Ideal™, Premium Excellent, Budget Price, and Fancy Color. The Above Ideal ™ diamonds are noted for their clean facets. Premium Excellent diamonds have excellent fire characteristics with no blemishes to the naked eye. The Budget Price diamonds embody good fire while the Fancy Color diamonds offer the rarest of colors.



More information about handmade diamond engagement rings, whether that be for men's wedding rings or for women's solitaire or halo designs, in-depth knowledge is found on the Above Diamond blog.



For more information, visit https://abovediamond.com.



About Above Diamond

Above Diamond is based in Bangkok, Thailand, and endorses the Kimberley Process to guarantee their diamonds are not exported from illegal mines and businesses. Clients are made aware of where the company purchased the diamond, where it was mined, and in what provenance. Moreover, Above Diamond protects the environment by using earth-friendly, recycled precious metals.



