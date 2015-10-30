Abrams Chiropractic in North Seattle Celebrates National Chiropractic Health Month

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2015 --Seattle chiropractor Dr. Lee Phelps of Abrams Chiropractic is celebrating National Chiropractic Health Month along with the American Chiropractic Association (ACA) that is helping to bring attention to the current public health crisis caused by pain, particularly the overuse of highly addictive prescription painkillers.



Throughout the month of October, Abrams Chiropractic and other practices across the nation are promoting the hashtag #PainFreeNation to spread the word about how chiropractic services can effectively help people manage their pain as an alternative to prescription painkillers. Dr. Lee Phelps and other chiropractors participating in the campaign will share simple ways to enhance strength, avoid injury, and minimize pain in everyday life through the use of social media.



When compared to prescribed medications, chiropractic patients experience a higher level of success in pain reduction. Studies show that within four weeks of chiropractic manual-thrust manipulation, 94% of patients experienced 30% less back pain, compared to just 56% of patients using only prescription medications. Opioid painkillers generally mask the pain that patients experience which can lead to over-exertion of the affected area and a delayed healing process. Chiropractic physicians use more conservative treatment methods to treat the root of the pain, attempting to avoid resorting to riskier and more invasive treatments for pain.



The cost of chiropractic care for low back pain compared to treatment initiated by a medical doctor is also 20% lower, which offers even more advantages for patients. The treatments that Dr. Phelps offers don't require any downtime like spinal surgery does, nor do they present any risks for dependency or addiction like prescription pain killers do.



While low back pain is a common concern among adults, National Chiropractic Health Month is also focused on helping children take preventative steps to reduce the risk of acquiring low back pain in their future. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission in 2013 alone cited more than 5,000 backpack-related injuries treated in emergency rooms. The ACA recommends that backpacks should not weigh more than 10 percent of a child's body weight and should utilize both straps to distribute the weight evenly between both shoulders.



About Abrams Chiropractic

Originally founded by Dr. Abrams, Abrams Chiropractic is now under the direction of Dr. Lee Phelps, who took over the practice when Dr. Abrams retired in 2011. Abrams Chiropractic has been serving patients in the North Seattle area for more than three decades and has become a trusted source for holistic health and wellness services for residents in the Greater Seattle area.



For more information about National Chiropractic Health Month, visit http://www.acatoday.org/content_css.cfm?CID=4427



To learn more about Dr. Lee Phelps and Abrams Chiropractic, please visit www.abramschiropractic.com.