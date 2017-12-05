ABS Insulating Opens Additional Location in Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2017 --ABS Insulating, one of the Charlotte, North Carolina's largest and locally owned commercial and residential insulation contractors, is expanding its efforts this week and opening a new location in Charleston, South Carolina. The Charleston location will be officially open for business on January 2, 2018 and will offer customers commercial, multifamily and residential insulation services to builders and homeowners throughout the greater Charleston area.



Danny Allen, Division Manager of ABS Insulating expressed enthusiasm about the new launch by stating "ABS Insulating is very proud to be opening our third location in the Charleston market. We are dedicated to serving our customers and the community of Charleston with the utmost respect and the highest level of service. Our founder Allan Hoppe has been fortunate to be asked by several of our customers to expand our operation to help support them in the coastal markets. Opening this location in the Low Country gives us a better opportunity to do just that – extend the 25 years of success we have seen in the Charlotte market to the Charleston community.



The new location is projected to generate 50 jobs for the Charleston area. ABS Insulating also has a location in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina that opened in 2012.



About ABS Insulating

Founded in 1991, ABS Insulating has been serving homeowners and contractors throughout the Charlotte area with a strong culture rooted in trust, integrity, professionalism, and excellence. ABS Insulating is a member of the National Insulation Contractors' Exchange, NARI and a BBB Accredited business.



For more about ABS Insulating, visit absinsulating.com or contact Danny Allen at 980-777-3827.