When property owners and the landscape designer from Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc. start working together, there will be several design concepts that start to be noticeable. Unity of the entire design is important, and their designers will work to achieve this unity of design as elements in the design change until a final cohesive design is achieved.



Along with this harmony of design will come aspects of proportion. Designers don't want to have a giant chunk of some plants in one area and no other plants anywhere else. Keeping things in proportion is important so that one element doesn't look out of place with the rest.



Transitions throughout the landscape design are also important. As one enters the newly designed area, they want it to flow well, along with moving from one element to another, such as a walkway into a patio area, or into a water feature. Subtle touches help with these transitions from place to place and tie everything together.



While some aspects of the outdoor space are very much science-based, other aspects of landscape design have an artistic flair to them. Depending on what the client is looking for, taller plants might be called for, or in other cases, small flowers will do the job. When it comes to the hardscaping portion, rather than using hard angles everywhere, some portions may be curved to soften the whole space and make it more inviting and pleasant.



