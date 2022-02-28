Dayton, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2022 --Absolute Landscape & Turf Service, Inc., a full-service design, installation, and grounds maintenance company, is now offering outdoor kitchen builds for residential properties in Woodbine, Marriotsville, Highland, Howard County, Ellicott City, Sykesville, and the surrounding areas. Our team of designers and contractors work hand in hand to deliver outdoor kitchen spaces without missing a single detail.



When talking about adding an outdoor kitchen to a home, homeowners will naturally be thinking about the cooking aspect of the kitchen. But what about adding a small sink to the outdoor kitchen? If they are already running electrical lines, adding some water lines won't be a big deal.



Why not have a space for at least a small fridge? When sitting around the fire pit, friends and family would rather not have to head back inside for a cold drink. Stock the outdoor fridge so it will always be ready when thirst strikes.



Why not have a pizza oven added to the kitchen? If homeowners are cooking a lot of different foods, they might want a warming drawer handy to keep all of the foods hot until the meal is served. Think outside of the usual to really make the outdoor kitchen the space everyone loves to use.



Having an outdoor kitchen means that homeowners can enjoy the beautiful weather while also accomplishing the task of meal prep and cooking for family and friends. It's a great mental health boost to have sunshine.



