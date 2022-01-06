Dayton, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2022 --Absolute Landscape & Turf Service, a full-service design, installation, and grounds maintenance company, is now offering the latest in landscape design for residential and commercial properties in Marriottsville, Howard County, Glenwood, Clarksville, MD, Ellicott City, and the surrounding areas. Utilizing their years of experience and implementing tried and true techniques, they will transform any property into a space that is inviting.



Balance is important in landscape design; it wouldn't look good to have a nicely landscaped right side of your house and leave the left side alone. The design team looks at the whole property and makes sure that your property will look amazing from all sides.



Things like hard areas and soft areas, such as retaining walls and patios as well as flower beds and small plants. These different surfaces contrast with each other and keep things visually impactful. They can strategically place these different elements on your property to have a stunning look.



Incorporating repetition into the landscape design provides symmetry and familiarity, making for an inviting space that everyone will enjoy using. For example, the block patio that you have installed will have a repeating pattern over the whole space. Even using different colored blocks or pieces that have a design on them already in a repetitive pattern sets off a space that would otherwise be visually dull and uninteresting.



Your designer will often refer to the flow of your space and how different areas transition into each other. Having the right lines to the design will make the whole area aesthetically pleasing and will impress you and guests each time you enjoy your new space. Your designer will again look at the whole property and what you want to do to determine if you should have a more angular approach or a more sweeping and soft approach.



