Many times, the retaining walls that they do are extensions of the landscape where rolling hills predominate on the property. For example, clients may want to continue a flower garden along the edge of the building but the land is sloping down and away. If they put in a retaining wall, they can maintain the level of the flower garden all along the front edge of the building while providing an interesting landscaping structure that adds character.



Clients may also want to have a retaining wall that provides seating for an area, such as around a fire pit. Retaining walls are great for terraces on properties that have sharp drops in elevation, and they generally simplify maintenance by removing slopes on the property that could be dangerous to mow and otherwise maintain.



Besides retaining walls providing a great architectural look to your property, they also serve several functions that provide benefits to the property. The first is erosion control, and this will be plainly evident when you have heavy rainfall and you see the results of rushing water.



While retaining walls can help prevent erosion, they can also help direct that water in the right way and to areas that you want. Retaining walls also help to create usable space where you otherwise wouldn't be able to do anything except grass.



From decks to lawn maintenance to patios, and many other outdoor projects, Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc. is the leader in making properties stand out with retaining walls in Woodbine, Fulton, Marriottsville, Highland, Howard County, Dayton, and surrounding areas.



