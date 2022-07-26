Dayton, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2022 --Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc., a full-service design, installation, and grounds maintenance company, is proud to offer outdoor fire pit design services for property owners in Olney, Brookville, Fulton, Clarksville, Woodbine, Highland, and the surrounding areas. The team at Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc. has years of experience with outdoor fire pit design and can work with customers and how their property is laid out to develop a great outdoor space for them and their families.



These days while a wood fire pit is certainly one option, there are great options that feature natural gas for the fire pit as well. With the higher use of natural gas for a fire pit, there is a wider range of materials that you can use for the fire pit that would not be a suitable choice when wood is the fuel being used.



Stone is a very common choice no matter which kind of fuel source one will be using. This material is long-lasting, comes in a range of color choices, and looks good in a variety of outdoor settings. Metal is often used to augment the stone or sometimes is used exclusively because it provides a different look and feel when used for a fire pit.



In some cases, ceramic pieces or other materials can be used with natural gas fire pits to allow the fire pits to be elevated or to provide some other features with a fire pit, such as having an oblong or rectangular fire pit. No matter what a space looks like, they can help suggest different material options to complement and enhance the space and outdoor fire pit design.



Part of the outdoor fire pit design will be how it is positioned on a property. Is there a dramatic view that the owners would like to enhance with a fire pit? Perhaps a property is long and narrow, and the furniture and design should complement and reflect this size. Other outdoor fire pit designs will incorporate other outdoor features such as pools as well as conversation areas.



