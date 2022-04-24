Dayton, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2022 --Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc., a full-service design, installation, and grounds maintenance company, is the leader in landscape design for both residential and commercial properties in Fulton, Highland, Woodbine, Howard County, Glenwood, Ellicott City, and the surrounding areas. They have many years of experience working with all kinds of property owners to develop plans for landscaping their property and making it a more appealing and useful part of their home or business.



When clients work with their landscape design team, they will find that they take many different aspects into account with the property. One of the most important things they listen to is the client and the ideas that they have for the property. Once they have this information, they will start to add in other elements to the landscape design they develop for the property.



Landscape design is a melding of knowing many different plants, understanding the different options with hardscaping, and infusing an artistic flair. Color of the plants, color and texture of the hard surfaces, and working to maintain both soft and hard features of the design will all come together to make a pleasing and inviting finished product.



From plants that will look good and complement the overall design, lighting options for the different areas desired, hardscaping options such as walkways, patios, and more, plus utilizing the natural topography of your property all play a role. They can show you hundreds of finished landscape designs when you contact them.



Decorative rocks placed in a flower garden area, perhaps planting some trees and shrubs, perhaps some mulching to prevent weeds, or even doing a retaining wall to create distinct levels. Yes, all of this is part of the landscape design options available, but there is much more that can be done.



Clients may want a nice outdoor seating area for a patio/bistro set, and there is a variety of options for the patio materials. While clients may want a retaining wall on part of the property, why not also add a small water feature and utilize gravity on that retaining wall with a fountain as well?



From decks to retaining walls, lawn maintenance to patios, and many other outdoor projects, Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc. is the leader in making properties stand out in Fulton, Highland, Woodbine, Howard County, Glenwood, Ellicott City, and surrounding areas.



