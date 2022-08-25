Dayton, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2022 --Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc., a full-service design, installation, and grounds maintenance company, is proud to assist property owners with beautifying their property while increasing the usable space with properly engineered and installed retaining walls in Fulton, Brookeville, Marriottsville, Olney, Highland, Howard County, and the surrounding areas. The team at Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc. has helped hundreds of property owners design and install amazing retaining walls to enhance their properties.



Rather than just have a normal hill which really can only be walked on, retaining walls provide a way to maximize the usable space of an outdoor area, both at the top as well as at the bottom. In some cases, tiers can be included that are sizable and could be used for a seating area or plantings. Retaining walls can also be used to help define a space, seating could be included in the retaining wall, strategic lighting can be incorporated, and much more.



The larger the retaining wall is, the more important it is to have a professional team both design as well as build it. This is because the retaining wall will need to have drainage to prevent saturation and freezing blowouts when the temperatures drop. It is also important that the retaining walls be safe and engineered to be structurally sound.



Gone are the days of straight lines and sharp corners. Instead, the retaining wall can curve around the property to be visually appealing and to follow tree lines or property lines. Multiple colors of retaining wall blocks are available with a variety of facing surfaces to give just the right look for a property. From smooth and clean to rough and organic, they'll work to match the property owner's style and infrastructure on the property.



Retaining walls involve a lot of work, both with the design efforts as well as the physical installation. This is a project that virtually all property owners should leave to the professionals at Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc.



