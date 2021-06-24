The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2021 --Red Star Cooling and Heating is announcing their limited-time opportunity for residents to take advantage of surrounding AC repair in The Woodlands. For those who have already worked with Red Star Cooling and Heating and anyone interested in partnering with the most respected home AC repair company in the area, it's a deal that provides lower rates on routine AC repair services and other HVAC fixes.



24 hour AC repair and emergency AC repair in The Woodlands are just a couple of the options available from Red Star Heating Cooling and Heating. With a Red Star Air Membership, homeowners and business operators will save even more off the HVAC company's already competitive rates. Those that have signed up for the Red Star Advantage, as the business has named their discount program, will receive preference scheduling to ensure speedy response times when the need for AC repair services arises.



"We want to show our customers that we value them and we're grateful for each and every one of them. That's why we created the Red Star Air membership program. We were seeing the same people over and over again, and we wanted to give them something in return for choosing us. It's our way of giving back, and it seems to really be taking off. The number of clients that have signed up already is well beyond what we expected, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with the incredible people of our community." This was stated by the owner and operator of Red Star Cooling and Heating recently.



When the Red Star Air membership is in place, AC repair in The Woodlands will be performed at a 10% discount from what other customers are charged. It includes a discount on both the labor provided and the parts and equipment used. Residential customers are charged $200 per year or $15 a month to be on the plan. Included with the percentage discount and priority scheduling are two inspections and home AC repair maintenance services.



One of the qualified HVAC technicians said, "You wouldn't believe how much money we've saved the people on home AC repair in The Woodlands through this plan. With the routine inspections and heating and cooling system maintenance, we catch little problems before they become much larger, more expensive ones. We usually have everything we need to make a quick fix with us too. The homeowner often hasn't even noticed there was something wrong yet, and they're always delighted we were able to get ahead of the issue."



Included with the cost of the Red Star Air membership is the elimination of small service call fees. The equipment is covered in the event of an emergency AC repair in The Woodlands. The $200 annually protects one device, and each additional device costs $150. The peace of mind that comes with knowing an HVAC crew is ready to be sent to a home or business at a moment's notice is one thing that clients have stated they can't put a price tag on.



Prior to the change in seasons, the Red Star Air membership agreement puts customers' names on the inspection list. An educated technician will call and set up an appointment that is convenient for the customer to do a thorough assessment of either the air conditioner or the heater, depending on whether the transition is into summer or winter. Cleaning off blowers, checking fans and valves, and inspecting electrical components are a few items on the checklist that the contractors will perform during the visit.



Red Star Cooling and Heating in The Woodlands is one of the most popular HVAC companies in Texas, so that's why they're putting a limit on how many of these memberships they give away. They suggest that anyone who wants to become a member get in touch with them right away, as the number of available spots is reducing at more rapid rates than what they initially expected. After the memberships are sold out, there will be no way to benefit from this exclusive discount program until others drop out. With the unbelievable savings, priority scheduling, and routine maintenance, it's not likely to happen anytime soon.



If you're interested in becoming a Red Star Air member, you're encouraged to visit the user-friendly website of Red Star Cooling and Heating. There you will find all the specific details about the program, how to sign up, and the cancellation policy. You may also call Red Star Air directly at (281) 651-7827 to speak with a friendly customer care representative. The office is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



About Red Star Cooling & Heating

Red Star Cooling & Heating, or Red Star Air, is a family-owned and operated HVAC company located in The Woodlands, Texas. The crew consists of licensed, insured, and qualified HVAC contractors knowledgeable in all makes and models of air conditioners, furnaces, and air filtration equipment. Along with providing 24-hour emergency AC repairs, the HVAC technicians also perform AC installations, furnace repair, maintenance, installation, air duct cleaning, and other air quality improvement services. The AC repair company includes warranties on parts, equipment, and labor. All services are 100% guaranteed to satisfy. Call, text, email, or fill out the online quote form on their website for more information.