Academy of Cinema and Television Acting Student Completes Filming

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2008 -- Child actor Rachel Dolan enjoys getting to practice scenes with her friends in the classroom at the Academy of Cinema and Television. Dolan has a passion for acting and finds acting fun. She believes it is a fitting creative medium for her personality. She enjoys expressing her feelings and role playing.



When Rachel Dolan auditioned for acceptance into the Academy of Cinema and Television, she was already represented by a Talent Agency in Los Angeles, was Ice Skating competitively, was a member of a Gymnastics Demo Team as well as a member of a competitive cheerleading squad. But, her mother wanted her to receive more acting and modeling training, as well as more in-depth experience auditioning. The additional training paid off.



Shortly after completing her series of courses at the Academy, she audition for a principle role in the film "Four Single Fathers," and won the role of Carlotta -- one of the children in the comedy/drama about four Italian single fathers trying to cope with American ex-wives, children, family, and new relationships.



Marin Dolan, Rachel's mom, said of the training received at the Academy, "the auditions and evaluations the kids had were invaluable. Being able to get feedback was so important to helping Rachel perfect her skills. It was an opportunity that you don’t usually get during the whole [film/tv] audition process."



Rachel Dolan is just one of the recent success stories from the classrooms of the Academy of Cinema and Television. The program offers classes and workshops with professional actors, but also exposure to industry professionals. Each year the Academy gets hundreds of naturally talented children, teenagers and young adults in front of the most respected agents, managers, producers and casting directors in the industry today.



About the Academy of Cinema and Television

The Academy of Cinema and Television are private non-academic / avocational schools for the performing arts that specialize in on-camera acting, modeling, singing, and dance workshops.

