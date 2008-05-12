Academy of Cinema and Television Director Interviewed by Phoenix Media

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2008 -- The Academy of Cinema and Television (ACT) is in the news…



Amy Bender is a Phoenix-based sports announcer who has also worked in Chicago and Salt Lake City. Currently she’s a reporter and anchor at KPHO, the CBS affiliate, and does local interviews for “Better Arizona.” Amy recently met with the Academy Directory, Jack White, to learn more about the Academy of Cinema and Television's operation and the successes of their student body.



To name a few: 1) Victoria Cosner landed a large role as the Drowned Girl ghost, one of the few good spirits in the horror film "The Between. ACT student Brenna Justine won a good role in this film as well and three other ACT students — Anna Clark, Caiti Currey, and Lexie Rich — were also cast as understudies for the film;" 2)Chandler Fausett has done well and to date has appeared in two Disney Channel productions, the first one is titled "The American Mall" and the second one is a new movie titled "Hatching Pete;" 3)Katya Jones, Mackenzie Foss, Lacy Goettling were cast to play sisters in a vignette from a film that takes place in 1918., scheduled for production in May, being shot over two days in Jamesport, MO.



About ACT

The Academy of Cinema and Television are private non-academic / avocational schools for the performing arts that specialize in on-camera acting, modeling, singing, and dance workshops. We are extremely proud of our continued commitment to education, and helping our students earn, and maintain, an edge over their competition in the entertainment industry.

