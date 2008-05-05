Academy of Cinema and Television Students Win Film Roles With Major Hollywood Studio

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2008 -- Four students of the Academy of Cinema and Television have been cast in the upcoming major studio horror films The Between and Crypt. The producers and directors Jimmy Flowers (an ACT instructor) and Craig McMahon (director of Machined for Lionsgate) were impressed with the talent at ACT. In fact, only ACT students, past and present, were invited to attend the auditions.



“I know what kind of training ACT provides, and so when it was time to cast youth actors, I knew that ACT was the place to look,” Flowers said.



In The Between, ACT student Nate Chrisman was cast as the evil ghost known as Knife Boy, while Brenna Justine will play his ethereal high school girlfriend. Victoria Cosner also landed a large role as the Drowned Girl ghost, one of the few good spirits in the film’s supernatural story. Three ACT students — Anna Clark, Caiti Currey, and Lexie Rich — were also cast as understudies for the film. For more information on The Between, visit http://www.thebetweenmovie.com.



ACT student Franz Birkner was cast in Crypt as the boy on the bus. Crypt’s story concerns a group of thieves who break into a forgotten crypt, unleashing a deadly curse.



“It was fun to audition the kids at ACT and see all of their training come to fruition. As a casting director, it’s great to have a lot talented people to choose from. I am so proud of them!” Flowers said.



About Jimmy Flowers

Jimmy Flowers is an accomplished actor, screenwriter, director, acting coach, and producer. In less than a year, during 2006, Jimmy appeared in more than 12 films, including starring roles in American Bomber, Life Room, The Domain, and Angels, Devils, and Men. In 2006, he also produced and cast Yesterday’s Tomorrow, an independent film that involved more than 150 actors and 13 locations throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area. Flowers is an acting instructor at the Academy of Cinema and Television -- Phoenix campus.



About ACT

The Academy of Cinema and Television are private non-academic / avocational schools for the performing arts that specialize in on-camera acting, modeling, singing, and dance workshops. We are extremely proud of our continued commitment to education, and helping our students earn, and maintain, an edge over their competition in the entertainment industry.

