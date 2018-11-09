Acadian Leather Partners with BizIQ

Clinton, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2018 --Acadian Leather, a company that makes a wide variety of exotic leather products in Baton Rouge, LA, announced today it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



This new collaboration with BizIQ will provide Acadian Leather with a variety of methods through which it will enhance its digital presence, making it easier for the company to connect with new audiences in its area. BizIQ employs some smart search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that help people more easily find companies like Acadian Leather when performing Google searches for local businesses. BizIQ also developed a brand-new website for the company, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features monthly blog content and better overall communication with customers in the region.



The new company website developed by BizIQ prioritizes relevant, timely and informative content focusing on Acadian Leather's products and services. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the company to learn more about alligator shoes in Baton Rouge, LA.



"We are thrilled to be working with BizIQ to improve our SEO and our overall web presence," said Marco Dermody, owner of Acadian Leather. "In today's market, it is absolutely crucial to have a strong online presence, and we are looking forward to building our brand on the internet and connecting with more people than ever before who are interested in our luxury leather products."



About Acadian Leather

Acadian Leather has been in business since 1993, and specializes in custom-made leather products featuring exotic, non-traditional leathers. For more information about the company and its products, visit http://acadianleathers.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.