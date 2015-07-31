ACCA Releases New Infographic on the Dangers of Leaving Kids in Cars

Cranford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2015 --American Children's Cancer Association (ACCA) has released a new infographic, detailing the extreme danger of leaving children in a car.



According to Joe Way, Director of ACCA, "ACCA's primary mission is to educate the public about childhood cancer prevention, and to help families with kids with cancer learn about and find the safest, most effective alternative treatments. However, we also wanted to make this information about children in cars widely available, because of the critical importance of parents learning the facts about this tragic, but preventable threat to kids."



A few examples of the information included the infographic are:



- Since 1998, over 600 children have died from heatstroke, after being left in vehicles.



- A vehicle can heat up 20 degrees in just 10 minutes. If the car is hot to begin with, it only takes a few minutes to heat up a few degrees, which may be enough to be deadly.



- A car can heat up to 110 degrees even when the temperature is only in the 60s. In fact, heatstroke can occur when the outside temperature is only 57 degrees.



- Having the windows cracked, or parking in the shade, does not significantly reduce the heat in the car. Heatstroke has still occurred under those conditions



About ACCA

According to their website, ACCA are an approved, 501(c)(3) charity, which helps families learn about, and find, the safest, most effective alternative cancer treatments available.



It goes on to say that in order to fund their efforts, ACCA have been accepting vehicle donations for over 15 years.



The above referenced infographic can be found here: http://give2kids.com/give2kids-infographic.html