Warsaw, Poland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2023 --In response to the growing demand for customized cryptocurrency experiences, many businesses started looking for solutions that would allow them to easily integrate their unique branding and features into their crypto wallet offerings.



Scrypto Wallet has quickly recognized this market opportunity and introduced its groundbreaking white-label crypto wallet solution, enabling businesses to effortlessly launch their own branded crypto wallets.



Scrypto Wallet is a pioneering cryptocurrency app provider that offers a versatile white-label solution with a strong emphasis on user experience, engaging interface, and the accessibility of the cryptocurrency app.

The solution supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies, tokens, and NFTs across popular blockchains and crypto protocols, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Solana, and many more.



Scrypto Wallet offers lots of deployment options, including Web3 wallets, self-custodial mobile wallets, browser extensions, desktop applications, and wallets with DeFi features like decentralized exchange (DEX) swaps, lending, and borrowing.



This flexibility allows businesses to select the most fitting wallet type for their users.



Scrypto Wallet has a number of features to help businesses offer their customers an exceptional cryptocurrency experience.



1. Multi-Currency Support: Scrypto Wallet supports dozens of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and others.



2. Fiat Currency Integration: Users can create accounts in fiat currencies with real-time exchange rates sourced from reliable third-party services.



3. dApp Registry: Scrypto Wallet allows you to integrate and engage with various decentralized applications (dApps) through Web3 protocols and WalletConnect, covering categories such as finance, gaming, decentralized exchanges, and social networks.



4. Trading Dashboard: The solution gives access to multiple trading and DeFi screens for executing and monitoring cryptocurrency trading operations, including real-time prices, market graphs, and trading volume.



5. User Registration: Within Scrypto Wallet, users have several account creation options, including traditional registration or sign-up through existing social media or email accounts.



6. Custodial and Non-Custodial Options: Scrypto Wallet allows you to choose between custodial and non-custodial wallets, catering to both beginners seeking convenience and experienced users valuing control and decentralization principles.



7. Integration with External Payment Providers: The Scrypto Wallet solution easily integrates with external payment providers for buying, selling, and exchanging crypto via payment cards or bank transfers.



8. Additional Features: Scrypto Wallet boasts a range of supplementary tools, such as transaction and address explorer, price change alerts, gas price tracking, fee configuration, and more.



How Scrypto Wallet Works



Scrypto Wallet's white-label solution allows businesses to leverage their existing mobile or web cryptocurrency wallet app, as well as related services such as server infrastructure and admin panel.



By acquiring a white-label license, companies can create a unique and branded wallet application aligned with their corporate identity.



Launching a branded wallet with Scrypto Wallet's white-label solution is a rapid process, taking just a few days for a basic implementation and only a few weeks for more complex customizations and integrations.



Additionally, Scrypto Wallet provides technical support relevant to the subscription plan, ensuring a smooth and supported experience for businesses and their users.



For those looking to advance their brand, Scrypto Wallet's white-label solution offers a turnkey opportunity to enter the market with a customized, feature-rich crypto wallet.



