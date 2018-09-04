Accelerated Remediation Brings the Best Mold Removal in Delray Beach and Parkland Florida Services at Hard to Find Prices

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2018 --Accelerated Remediation is a reputed company that offers top quality mold inspection and mold remediation in Parkland and Pompano Beach Florida. As of now, the company provides services in Deerfield Beach, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Parkland, Highland Beach, Pompano Beach and the surrounding areas. The main aim of the company is to ensure healthy living and working environments by offering exceptional service in the indoor air quality industry. The company never compromises on the quality of work that they provide.



Accelerated Remediation is a locally owned and operated company with valid insurance and licenses for both remediation and assessment. All of their staff members are highly trained remediation professionals who get constant training in mold cleaning techniques. The company prepares the members not only to remediate and remove mold but to make sure the comfort of everyone in the home with the mold sensitized services. The staff members here can explain every step to the customer as they guide them through the procedure of eliminating mold in the home or business. Accelerated Remediation has been offering such services since the year 2004. The company provides services not only to the residential buildings but also to the commercial buildings.



Apart from specializing in remediation and removal of mold, the company also offers other services such as water damage mitigation, black mold removal, water removal, water damage restoration and black mold test as well. To know more about the services and solutions that the company offers one can get in touch with them at 866-591-6653. Besides, one can also visit the webiste to get detailed information about their services related to mold removal in Delray Beach and Parkland Florida.



About Accelerated Remediation

