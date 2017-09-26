Accelerated Remediation Carries out Detailed Mold Inspection in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach FL at Just $298

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --Whether one owns a commercial or residential property, the presence of mold in it is not good news. Mold is not only bad for the structural integrity, but if left untreated for long, then mold can also pose serious health hazards to one's family and employees too if the mold has spread in the commercial space that one owns. One needs the service of a company that has proven expertise in handling and treating mold. Accelerated Remediation is one such company that has trained and skilled professionals who can help with a complete and thorough mold inspection in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach FL. According to the experts who have handled the mold problem for so many years, a mold testing is the first step to get this problem treated. With a comprehensive mold testing in Delray Beach and Parkland FL, the professionals get started on the remediation job. Mold is usually visible,but there might be places that are not visible to the eyes. It becomes important to get those places detected thoroughly so that a solution can be sought.



Accelerated Remediation is one of the finest companies very well known for carrying out quick and thorough mold inspection and mold testing in Delray Beach and Parkland FL. They use nothing less than the best tools available at hand. Clients approaching them for a mold inspection and mold testing can get fast, reliable results that include 2 indoor and 1 outdoor samples; AIHA (American Industrial Hygiene Association) accredited lab results emailed within 48 business hours; visual inspection completed by an expert using thermal imaging cameras, particle counters, moisture meters, and bore scopes.



Get in touch with them for free estimates for mold remediation and mold removal, including black mold removal, if necessary. The package offered by the company is a highly affordable one starting right at $298.



Call 866-591-6653 or visit http://www.moldar.com/testing-inspection/ for details.



About Accelerated Remediation

