Accelerated Remediation Emerges at the Top Among Mold Removal Companies in Highland Beach and Boca Raton Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2019 --It cannot be denied that when it comes to mold, the trick to handle it and do away with it entirely lies in early detection. Many companies make tall promises when it comes to mold detection and removal, but when the time comes to eradicate it, the lack of experience often brings a lot of hassle for the homeowner. The story with Accelerated Remediation is, however, completely different. They are rightfully counted among the best mold removal companies in Highland Beach and Boca Raton Florida, and there is enough reason for the same. Accelerated Remediation has enough experience in this field, and they have an excellent team working for them who can not only detect mold on the property but also help completely eradicate the same.



The presence of mold on the property is a concern, and it can never be overlooked. Time is also the essence, and the faster the issue is detected, the better. Accelerated Remediation uses only the best tools for mold testing and mold detection. Homeowners can look forward to fast, reliable results that include 2 indoor and 1 outdoor sample; AIHA (American Industrial Hygiene Association) accredited lab results emailed within 48 business hours; visual inspection completed by an expert using thermal imaging cameras, particle counters, moisture meters, and borescopes.



Detection of moisture is the most crucial step in mold removal from any property. Accelerated Remediation uses state of the art moisture detection tools that give them a clear indication of the mold issues that they would be dealing with and how to clear them up.



All their services begin at an economical $298, and they are rightfully one of the best of South Florida's mold removal companies that can also provide free estimates for black mold removal.



Give them a call at 866-591-6653 for mold detection in Delray Beach and Boca Raton Florida.



About Accelerated Remediation

Accelerated Remediation is one of the well-known and reliable mold removal companies in Highland Beach and Boca Raton Florida offering mold detection, inspection and testing, black mold removal, water removal and more.