Accelerated Remediation Follows Cutting Edge Technology in Mold Testing in Delray Beach and Parkland FL

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --Old methods are often fruitful, but when it comes to mold remediation, no chances can be taken. That precisely describes the need for a company that calls themselves experts in the field. Accelerated Remediation is one of the best in the industry, and they are excellent when it comes to mold inspection in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach FL. The company has some of the experienced hands working for them who can carry out the mold testing in Delray Beach and Parkland FL with absolute perfection. Their years of experience teaches them how to quickly locate the places where the mold infestation has occurred and provided the fastest remediation solution.



For years, Accelerated Remediation has gathered goodwill and name in the market with their on time and affordable services. Their services are all economic and begin at $298. Accelerated Remediation uses state of the art moisture detection tools that give them a clear indication of the mold issues that one is dealing with and how to clear them up. Our technicians are trained to test for mold and can remediate it safely. The mold removal professionals use thermal imaging cameras to locate moisture between wet and dry building materials and sometimes also behind walls. If there is moisture in the wood, then the moisture meters allow them to accurately determine the presence of the same. Professionals at Accelerated Remediation also know how to use digital hygrometers for testing the level of humidity in the air thereby alerting one of the presence of humidity that can trigger mold growth. The use of Hydro sensors detects and confirm hidden moisture behind walls.



A mold inspection in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach FL by the professionals is a must for all who want to assure that their properties all remain safe and strong for many years to come. For the same reason, Accelerated Remediation is the best ones to get in touch with.



About Accelerated Remediation

Accelerated Remediation is one of the best companies that has been offering mold inspection in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach FL for many years at an affordable price.