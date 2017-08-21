Accelerated Remediation Minimizes Water Damage in Boca Raton and Delray Beach FL

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2017 --When it comes to mold remediation, one company not only promises but delivers the best result to the clients. Accelerated Remediation is counted among the best of the best companies that excel in mold remediation in Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach FL. Mold remediation is not an easy job and needs to be handled by experts. Mold grows quickly after a water damage, and Accelerated Remediation is aware of this fact. That is why they do not let any of their clients suffer the situation for long. Mold growth takes place within 24 hours of water damage, and the best solution is to get all that water removed at the earliest.



Accelerated Remediation follows a simple philosophy. They care for their clients' at every step and ensure a healthy living and working environment for their clients' by providing the finest service in indoor air quality industry. One good thing about working with the company is that they carry a guarantee on their work. Quality is something that one would find the company does not compromise upon at any cost.



The company is locally owned and operated with valid insurance and licenses for both assessment and remediation, Florida license numbers MRSA1839 & MRSR1960. Their experience and high standards of quality are evident in the comprehensive understanding of structural issues that they bring to solve their problems with mold and moisture damage. They understand how home systems work and how mold problems arise. They are the mold inspection, testing, and removal experts.



Get in touch with Accelerated Remediation today to manage all water damage in Boca Raton and Delray Beach FL. Call 866-591-6653 for more details.



About Accelerated Remediation

Accelerated Remediation is a locally owned company that offers mold remediation in Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach FL. They also offer water damage mitigation and black mold removal.