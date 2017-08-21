Accelerated Remediation Offers Black Mold Remediation in Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach FL

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2017 --Removing black molds from home is not an easy job especially for someone who is not aware of how to handle it or has no knowledge of what black mold is. This black mold remediation in Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach FL needs to be handled by professionals. Accelerated Remediation is one such company that offers quick and excellent mold removal services to the residents of Delray Beach, Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach FL. They are of the opinion that black mold being highly toxic needs to be handled by experts only. The company follows the recommendations of both the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for black mold removal.



The occurrence of the mold is not new in these areas as the hot and humid weather conditions are conducive to its growth and easy spread. Accelerated remediation is one of the best companies that excel in quick mold removal. They provide mold testing that also includes a black mold test, mold inspection for buildings that are already undergoing mold treatment as well as mold remediation. The mold growth is common after a water damage in Boca Raton and Delray Beach FL and which needs to be eradicated fast.



Black mold removal experts at Accelerated Remediation are of the opinion that ideally, black mold removal should be accomplished before symptoms like skin rash, nausea, mucous membrane irritation, and others begin to cause issues for the residents, pets or others who could come into contact with hidden mold in one's home or place of business. The company takes care of the job at the earliest. It's their passion to provide peace of mind to South Floridians concerned about the health risks associated with black mold. The professional mold remediation and mitigation services offered by Accelerated Remediation are safe, effective, and affordable.



About Accelerated Remediation

Accelerated Remediation is a locally owned company that offers mold remediation in Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach FL. They also offer water damage mitigation and black mold removal.