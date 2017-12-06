Accelerated Remediation Offers Black Mold Removal in Boca Raton and Delray Beach Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2017 --Removing black mold is not an easy job, and it requires professional handling as it is highly toxic to humans. That is where Accelerated Remediation comes into the picture. They have a team of highly skilled mold removal experts who can carry out the job with precision. Because black mold is highly toxic, Accelerated Remediation follows the recommendations of both the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for black mold removal.



Mold growth is evident after a water damage. Whether the water damage in Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach Florida is big or small, does not matter. Accelerated Remediation is one of the best for mold inspection, testing, and removal and can handle the damage. Clients can depend on them for removing the mold from all areas of the property. They have the proper equipment to locate the mold source and do away with it completely.



Accelerated Remediation provides mold testing, and if mold is anywhere detected, then they will provide mold treatment and mold removal in Boca Raton and Delray Beach Florida. They will also run a test for black mold removal, and if it comes positive, then they will take the assured steps to remove it all.



Handling water damage at the earliest moment is the key to successful mold remediation, and Accelerated Remediation has all state-of-the-art equipment to remove all the water from the place. They use deodorizing to control the odor resulting from excessive moisture whereas disinfection products stop the growth of colonies, fungi, mildew, and other harmful microorganisms, like black mold. They also use modern drying equipment and processes to stop the advance of damage.



Call 866-591-6653 for more details.



About Accelerated Remediation

Accelerated Remediation is one of the leading companies that can help with mold removal in Boca Raton. They understand how home systems work and what leads to mold growth. They will carry out a thorough mold inspection and carry out the removal process.