Accelerated Remediation Offers Black Mold Removal in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2019 --Mold itself is harmful, but there is one kind of mold known as black mold that is considered toxic and dangerous to the well-being of the family members at large. That is why every homeowner should take care of getting it all removed from the premises at the very onset. This is not a DIY job as black mold needs to be handled with utmost precaution. Professionals should be hired for the job as they have the expertise and the right equipment for getting the job done with ease. That is where Accelerated Remediation has been doing a great job. They are a well-known professional mold inspection company that has been around for a long time and are very much trustworthy when it comes to quick mold removal in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach Florida.



The mold removal professionals are trained and are cautious when it comes to handling common mold or the much dangerous black mold. The mold removal process they follow is thorough, and they take all the safety measures while carrying out the job. They know that mold removal needs to be done with caution and the process should be perfect. Any trace of mold that remains undetected or is not removed can spread again. They use all the state of the art equipment for detecting the presence of mold. The samples collected are lab tested according to AIHA or American Industrial Hygiene Association standards. The testing helps to determine the type of mold that is present and thereby device solutions to treat the same.



Accelerated Remediation also carried out an extensive mold inspection in Pompano Beach and Boca Raton Florida for determining the source of the mold. The inspection process helps to determine the water and moisture problems that might be behind the reasons for mold growth. The moisture problems should be treated at the earliest so that re-infestation does not occur. With Accelerated Remediation doing the job, one can be assured that the job will be completed with utmost perfection.



Call them today at 866-591-6653 for more details.



About Accelerated Remediation

Accelerated Remediation is a trusted name for extensive mold removal in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach Florida. The company has trained staff and uses all the latest equipment for mold inspection. They also carry out moisture detection and black mold removal services.