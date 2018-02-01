Accelerated Remediation Offers Black Mold Testing in Boca Raton and Delray Beach Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2018 --One of the worst outcome for water damage happens to be the formation of mold colonies. It is hard to get it all removed without professional assistance. Mold is not only devastating to the property and the content of the same, but it is also harmful to the well-being of the residents. That is why much time cannot be spent once a property gets flooded. Areas, where moisture is retained, becomes the breeding ground for mold. That is why detection of the same quickly becomes crucial. Accelerated Remediation is a company that can help in this regard. This company has been around for several years, and they have been offering excellent mold testing in Boca Raton and Delray Beach Florida. The trained professionals can carry out a thorough water damage inspection which is often the trigger for mold growth.



Accelerated Remediation understands that time plays a crucial role in mold growth. The early detection of water damage can help dealing with the problem to a great extent. It can stop extensive damage to the other places and things which were not supposed to get infected. Presence of moisture in building materials feeds mold and encourages colonization. There are different kinds of mold and knowing the type helps in the remediation. That is where professional assistance from Accelerated Remediation helps. Black mold especially is very harmful and needs to get rid of as quickly as possible. Accelerated Remediation follows the recommendations of both the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for black mold removal. The full-proof detection of black mold also helps in devising a proper treatment for the same.



Get in touch with them today at 866-591-6653 for water damage in Pompano Beach and Boca Raton Florida or mold testing.



About Accelerated Remediation

Accelerated Remediation is one company that offers water removal & mitigation apart from a wide range of other services that includes mold inspections, mold remediation, as well as black mold removal.