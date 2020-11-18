Accelerated Remediation Offers Competent Services for Mold Removal in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach, Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2020 --Accelerated Remediation is a licensed and insured Florida based firm that specializes in mold inspection and removal. They even provide mold treatment due to water damage in Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach, Florida. Accelerated Remediation aims to make sure that all their clients get to live in a healthy environment, which is free from mold. The skilled professionals working at this company never compromise their quality of work and their clients' safety.



Accelerated Remediation is a locally owned and operated firm, and hence their staff members are well-aware of the mold-related issues faced by the people of the neighboring communities. This makes them one of the most reliable mold inspection, testing, and removal experts in the region. Accelerated Remediation even provides effective black mold removal in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach, Florida.



After visiting their clients' property, the team of Accelerated Remediation firstly carries out a thorough mold testing procedure, including a black mold test. In case they detect mold in the building, then these professionals start their systematic mold treatment process. The mold remediation services offered by Accelerated Remediation include multiple advanced techniques that guarantee their success. They create a comprehensive remediation protocol for each of their projects, which features the steps involved in containment, mold colony location, and mold remediation.



Accelerated Remediation team treats intact materials with a fungicide to remove contamination and kill actively growing mold and spores. They even physically scour these items to dislodge the mold bodies and allow for removal by air scrubbers and High-Efficiency Particulate Arresting [HEPA] vacuuming. HEPA vacuuming retains smaller particulates such as spores, while conventional vacuums exhaust spores back out into the air.



To know more about Accelerated Remediation services or to book an appointment, people can give them a call at 866-591-6653.



About Accelerated Remediation

Accelerated Remediation is a local mold inspection, testing, and removal company that primarily caters to the people of Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Delray Beach, Highland Beach, and nearby areas.