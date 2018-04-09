Accelerated Remediation Offers Mold Detection in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2018 --In the event of a flood condition, many homeowners try to handle things on own rather than getting help from a professional company. By doing so, they are putting the safety of the homeowners at stake, and also compromising the structural integrity of their home. Trying to save a little money can lead to one spending a lot on damage repairs later. The sooner water damage in Pompano Beach and Delray Beach Florida is handled, the better and Accelerated Remediation is one such company that can get this job done within the shortest period. They come by one's property once they hear of the need for getting water removed from the property. The simple thought of homeowners that just by opening a few windows or sweeping and wiping the space or putting on the fans can help one get rid of all the water. In reality, a little more effort is required. Proper water damage cleanup is so much more than that and it, of course, calls for professional help. Accelerated Remediation does not disappoint in that regard.



Whether it is a pipe or supply line break, or just a leak in the home basement, the professionals at Accelerated Remediation would make sure that the restoration and cleanup are done in the best ways possible. They use industrial-grade tools and equipment that ensures that the job is done with perfection and no moisture is left behind. The professionals ensure that the property is all safe and dry when the procedure ends. All excess water from the carpets, artwork, and furniture is extracted so that no moisture is left behind for triggering mold growth. They also carry out mold detection in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach Florida. The experts scrutinize all the minor places which are left untouched might lead to a big structural problem.



To know more, give them a call now at 866-591-6653.



About Accelerated Remediation

Accelerated Remediation offers water damange in Pompano Beach and Delray Beach Florida apart from mold detection and remediation.