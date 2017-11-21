Accelerated Remediation Offers Mold Detection in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach Service for $298

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2017 --Accelerated Remediation is a well-known company that has been serving the residents of Boca Raton and Pompano Beach since 2004. They are a locally owned and operated company that has been renowned for mold testing and mold detection in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach. Mold is harmful to the structural integrity of one's property. Be it a homeowner, or a commercial space owner; one has to get professional help when it comes to mold remediation. Mold growth can spread fast within 24 to 48 hours and can gradually eat up into the structure and other content of the house or office.



Accelerated Remediation helps in fast detection of the mold so that the remedial measures can be taken faster. The experts carrying out mold inspection promises to get one fast and reliable results that include 2 indoor and 1 outdoor samples; AIHA (American Industrial Hygiene Association) accredited lab results emailed within 48 business hours; visual inspection completed by a knowledgeable expert using thermal imaging cameras, particle counters, moisture meters, and bore scopes. The company provides free estimates on mold remediation and mold removal including black mold removal.



According to the experts at Accelerated Remediation, the faster detection of the mold is crucial. The faster, the better. The experts try and detect the effects of water damage and moisture as that leads to mold formation in a property. Knowing the cause of mold growth is important, and one should get rid of it fast. Apart from carrying out a thorough inspection and testing procedures, Accelerated Remediation will also provide mold treatment in Delray Beach and Parkland. The best part, the services are all easy on the pocket and will cost on something around $298 or a bit more.



Call 866-591-6653 for more details.



About Accelerated Remediation

Accelerated Remediation are the mold inspection, testing, and removal experts. They are locally owned and operated and has been serving their clients since 2004.