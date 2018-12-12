Accelerated Remediation Offers Mold Inspection Service in Deerfield Beach and Pompano Beach, Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2018 --Mold is found everywhere and can grow on almost any substance when moisture is present. Usually, it happens in any home under multiple conditions. If the weather's been very humid for a few days in a row, one might notice mold starting to grow in the house. When it rains for several days, mold is likely to take hold on walls, benches, and other surfaces because of the wet air.



Also when moisture inside the house evaporates into the air, it increases the humidity indoors. If the home isn't well ventilated, then the humidity will stay high for a long time. Accelerated Remediation uses the best tools for mold detection in Deerfield Beach and Delray Beach, Florida.



Usually, indoor humidity problems arise due to drying clothes indoors on clothesline or stands. The household HVAC system can also cause humidity troubles while it artificially heats or cools the air. Sometimes, people use humidifiers in their homes. However, the humidity level has to be higher than 55% for the mold to take hold on the property. So using a humidifier in the house can keep the humidity below 55%.



Detecting the presence of mold during a mold inspection necessarily includes a check for and detection of water damage. Moisture present in the building materials feeds mold and encourages colonization. The experts at Accelerated Remediation strive to find out the leading factors behind such mold growth and take proper measures to ensure complete removal of the same.



Mold growth can be dangerous for the property. It causes incredible damage to the valuables. By eliminating the factors leading to moisture generation, this problem can be solved. Accelerated Remediation is precisely doing that. Using hydro sensors, they happen to detect and confirm hidden moisture behind walls.



About Accelerated Remediation

Being a company of repute Accelerated Remediation lays great stress on ethics and goodwill. Their professional and well-trained staffs bring a level of expertise reliability that result in client satisfaction.